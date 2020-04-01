Airfield Lighting Market Competitors and Regional Analysis 2019-2026

Airfield Lighting includes all the lighting systems used in all airports in order to support airport operations, night flying, and improve airport appearance. Airfield Lighting systems are designed to support pilots while landing, taking off. Airport lighting helps in visual guidance to pilots to achieve correct approach slope of 3° during landing.

The global airfield lighting market has witnessed significant growth since last few years and is anticipated to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period. The primary factors driving the growth of global airfield lighting market includes focus on expansion of airport infrastructure and controlling maintenance cost. The airfield lighting system helps to improve appearance, safety and support for night flights. Therefore, nowadays many airports are upgrading their existing lighting system in order to reposition their current standard to advanced world-class standards.

This in turn, identifying new business opportunities for manufacturers and fueling the growth of global airfield market during the forecast period. Another factor driving the global airfield lighting market is the rising number of private player’s entry and increasing investment. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the global airfield lighting market at a significant rate during the forecast period.

However, some limiting factors such as the economic crisis in some economies and stringent government regulations & policies are hampering the growth of the global airfield lighting market during the forecast period.

The global airfield lighting market can be segmented into application, type, position, technology, and geography. By application, the global airfield lighting market can be segmented into terminal lighting, landside lighting, and airside lighting. Among all the applications the airside lighting is projected to be the dominant segment in the global airfield lighting market.