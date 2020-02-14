Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems Market – The Augmented Demand For Cost-Effective Surveillance Drive Demand

The growing significance of passenger safety has bolstered the demand for video surveillance systems. Aircraft video surveillance systems form a supportive infrastructure that help in the monitoring and analysis of aircraft in processes such as the avoidance of theft of luggage, prevention of the inappropriate cockpit admission of the passengers, and monitoring of the areas where the flight crew has limited access. Numerous airline companies are looking to reduce their total operation cost by introducing the latest avionics in the aircraft systems. Aircraft surveillance systems consists of camera interface units, cameras, and video interface elements. Some surveillance systems in the aircraft can manage over 16 cameras concurrently and further mechanically shift between an infrared night-view mode and a colored day-view mode.

A combination of different procedures is followed in a multi-camera environment with fields of view (FOV) to track things in the aircraft. Every camera device completes per-frame tracking and detection of the events occurring in the aircraft. The data generated is transferred to the aircraft’s main central server, where data is merged and analyzed in order to track objects. The aircraft video surveillance systems provide centralized monitoring, using which a number of unified and electrically powered devices and subsystems in the cabin can be controlled. Aircraft video surveillance systems work especially well and show clear images under night-lights.

Based on aircraft type, the aircraft video surveillance systems market can be segmented into narrow-body and regional jets. On the basis of the system working, the aircraft video surveillance systems market can be segmented into three verticals: cockpit door surveillance systems (CDSS), cabin surveillance systems, and environmental camera systems. CDSS permit the pilot and the copilot to view video imagery of the zone outside the cockpit area. Cabin surveillance cameras (CSC) enable the pilot to monitor the cargo areas of the aircraft. They also ensure that only authorized persons from the aircraft enter the cockpit area. Environmental monitoring and conservation systems help capture images of the surrounding the environment while the aircraft is in air. These images help gauge the light, climate, and other environmental factors for the aircraft.

The key driver of this market is the augmented demand for cost-effective surveillance. The need for video surveillance systems inside an aircraft has become more acute due to the introduction of rigorous policies by regulatory bodies. Video surveillance systems help the aircraft perform ground maneuvers and evade wingtip crashes, as well as preventing alien interruption into cockpit cabins. The emergence of new airline companies in the past decade is one of the prime growth factors for the aircraft video surveillance systems market. The number of players in the market for aircraft video surveillance systems is limited, which makes it more competitive and rigid for new entrants. This might be because of the huge investments that are required to run an aircraft visual surveillance system, which may require some specialized expertise to make it functional. The latter might be a restraint for this market. a