Aircraft Systems Market Key Highlights and Future Opportunities 2019 – Safran, Raytheon, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, THALES, Rockwell Collins, UTAS, Gifas, Parker and Others

Aircraft System is a complex system comprised of several simple sub systems to ensure continued airworthiness of the aircraft.

Due to fluctuation of global economics in recent years, aircraft systems market developed in a slow speed. At present, Europe and USA are still the main market of aircraft systems. With the developing of commercial aircraft and military aircraft industry, developing countries will become important in the market, such as China and Brazil etc. Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the aircraft systems industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for aircraft systems is growing.

At present, there are a few manufacturers in the world and the market concentration is high. The top5 revenue companies are GE, Raytheon, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman and Rolls-Royce. The five companies occupy about 55% of the market share.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Due to the stable supplying chain, aircraft systems market will still be a market leading by a few companies in future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft Systems market will register a 1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 116700 million by 2024, from US$ 104700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aircraft Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Aircraft Systems Market Players

GE

Rolls-Royce

Pratt & Whitney

Safran

Raytheon

Honeywell

Northrop Grumman

THALES

Rockwell Collins

UTAS

Gifas

Parker

Alcatel Alenia Space (THALES)

Liebherr group

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Aircraft Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Aircraft Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Aircraft Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Aircraft Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Aircraft Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Aircraft Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Electromechanical System

Avionics System

Engine Control System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military

Commercial Terms

Other

Global Aircraft Systems Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

