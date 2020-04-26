The report “Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing System Market Research Report, Opportunities & Challenges 2025” gives complete assessment of the latest trends, challenges of market.

Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing System Market: Introduction

Fire break out is one of the most hazardous threat to an aircraft for which fire protection system has been devised to extinguish the combustion and arrest the potential collateral damage. A complete fire protection system includes a fire or smoke detection system and a fire extinguishing system. Fire or smoke detection system is generally provided in engines, baggage compartment, lavatory, jet pipes, APU, and main landing gears etc. Monitoring of the aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system can be done from the cockpit itself. The growing air passenger traffic is leading towards the expansion of existing fleets into larger number of new fleets. Increasing frequency of flight accidents is leading towards increased demand for more innovative and efficient technologies in safety and security of the flights which in turn is expected to drive the market for aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system across the globe.

Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing System Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of passengers opting for air travel is causing an increase in the global aircraft fleet which is expected to be the key driver for global aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system market over the forecast period. Increasing safety concern and implementation of various regulations such as compulsory use of fire extinguishing system in different zones of an aircraft is also expected to drive the market for aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system market. The application of fiber optics in the aircrafts temperature sensing or smoke detection system is anticipated to influence the growth of aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system market positively. Growing need of new and advanced technologies for better safety and protection is anticipated to propel the demand for aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system in the coming years. Owing to the above factors, the global demand for aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

The implementation of environmentally feasible fire extinguishing system is an ongoing trend which is expected to gain traction in the aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system market in the upcoming years.

Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing System Market: Segment

The aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system market can be segmented based on product type, and application

By application, the aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system market can be segmented as:

Passenger jets

Cargo jets

By product type, the aircraft fire extinguishing system market can be segmented as:

Handheld

Sensor based

By product type, the aircraft smoke detection system market can be segmented as:

Ionization

photoelectric

Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing System Market: Regional Outlook

Increasing air traffic across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system market over the forecast period. Increased requirement for in flight passenger and goods safety due to increasing number of air accidents has led to the rising demand for aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system all over the world contributing to the growth of the fire protection system market during the forecast period. Significant investment made by the manufacturers in the field of research and development for obtaining better technologies concerning safety of the aircraft has substantially propel the demand for aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system. Presence of large number of manufacturers in the region of North America and Europe is contributing to the growth of the aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system market. Growing economy and foreign investment in Japan and various countries of Asia pacific is influencing the growth of aviation industry which in turns is driving the market for aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system in the region during the forecast period.

Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing System Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system include

Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers

Diehl Stiftung

Meggitt

Siemens

UTC Aerospace Systems

Amerex

FFE Limited

Gielle

H3R Aviation

Ventura Aerospace

