Aircraft Seating Market Recent Developments and Business Overview Outlook to 2024 – Recaro, Aviointeriors, Thompson Aero, Geven, Acro Aircraft Seating, ZIM Flugsitz, PAC, Haeco and Others

Aircraft seating is a seat on an airliner in which passengers are accommodated for the duration of the journey. Some aircraft seating has basic amenities and some has advanced amenities. They are applied in economy class or coach, business class seat and first class.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Aircraft Seating industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 90% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Aircraft Seating industry.

Second, the production of Aircraft Seating increased from 493.66 K Units in 2011 to 770.84 K Units in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 11%.

Third, Europe occupied 45.56% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and Asia-Pacifi, which respectively have around 31.97% and 18.38% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 31.16% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Aircraft Seating producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Aircraft Seating revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 8~11%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Aircraft Seating.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft Seating market will register a 10.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9870 million by 2024, from US$ 5450 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aircraft Seating business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Aircraft Seating Market Players

B/E Aerospace

Zodiac Aerospace

Stelia Aerospace

Recaro

Aviointeriors

Thompson Aero

Geven

Acro Aircraft Seating

ZIM Flugsitz

PAC

Haeco

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Aircraft Seating consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Aircraft Seating market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Aircraft Seating manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Aircraft Seating with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Aircraft Seating submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Aircraft Seating value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

First Class Seat

Business Class Seat

Economy Class Seat

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Aircraft

Military aircraft

Private aircraft

Global Aircraft Seating Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

