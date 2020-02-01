Aircraft Seating Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Aircraft Seating Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 119 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Aircraft Seating Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Aircraft seating is a seat on an airliner in which passengers are accommodated for the duration of the journey. Some aircraft seating has basic amenities and some has advanced amenities. They are applied in economy class or coach, business class seat and first class.

Scope of the Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the Aircraft Seating industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 90% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Aircraft Seating industry.

Second, the production of Aircraft Seating increased from 493.66 K Units in 2011 to 770.84 K Units in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 11%.

Third, Europe occupied 45.56% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and Asia-Pacifi, which respectively have around 31.97% and 18.38% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 31.16% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Aircraft Seating producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Aircraft Seating revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 8~11%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Aircraft Seating.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Seating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 9870 million US$ in 2024, from 5450 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Aircraft Seating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

B/E Aerospace

Zodiac Aerospace

Stelia Aerospace

Recaro

Aviointeriors

Thompson Aero

Geven

Acro Aircraft Seating

ZIM Flugsitz

PAC

Haeco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

First Class Seat

Business Class Seat

Economy Class Seat

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Aircraft

Military aircraft

Private aircraft

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Aircraft Seating product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aircraft Seating, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aircraft Seating in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Aircraft Seating competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Aircraft Seating breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Aircraft Seating market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aircraft Seating sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

