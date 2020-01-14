Aircraft Leasing Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Top Leaders, Gross Margin Analysis, Emerging Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Regional Forecast to 2023

Global Aircraft Leasing Market Information Report, By Aircraft Type (Wide Body and Narrow Body), By Lease Type (Dry Leasing and Wet Leasing) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

Aircraft leasing is a technique where the airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and other aircraft operators. Over the last few years, several airlines companies have switched to aircraft leasing for their operations to reduce the financial burden and to increase the number of aircrafts. Owing to this, the market for aircraft lessor have grown significantly. Aircraft leasing is mainly of two type: wet leasing and dry leasing. However, wet leasing aircraft are procure for shorter period of time, whereas, dry leasing is used for longer leasing period. The major buyers of the aircraft leasing are the big airlines, financial investors and others. However, these buyers mainly go for the OEMs or from the leasing companies.

The aircraft leasing industry is one of the most recognized industries in Ireland over the past 4 decades. In the recent years, the leasing activities on aircraft has been increased from 2% in 1980 to more than 50% in 2016. This has shown that there is a complete dominance of Irish leasing company over the global market. Ireland has established itself as a global hub for aircraft leasing with more than 50% of the total market and out of 15 global lessors 14 global lessor operates from Ireland. After 9/11 attacks, the aircraft leasing activities have substantially increased from 25% in 2001 to 40% in 2014. The major reason for this change was that previously the commercial banks were the main source of aircraft financing and after that the other leasing companies have gained a momentum to establish themselves into the aircraft market

As per MRFR analysis, the aircraft leasing market is expected to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period as several companies are opting for leasing of aircraft. The global aircraft leasing market is expected to reach USD 62,221.8 million by 2023 with a growing CAGR of 4.75%. Major influencing factors that have driven the global aircraft leasing market are the dominance of Irish and Chinese companies. Ireland is one if the major hub for aircraft leasing which has consumed around half of the market share of the global market. As a result, Europe has become the major revenue generator for the global market. Additionally, the rising demand for wet leasing market is also driving the market as several new airlines companies are coming into the market. Subsequently, the execution VAT on aircraft leasing has also boost up the market. On the other hand, the rising pricing of crude oil and complicated and unclear leasing regulations and taxation policies could affect the market growth of aircraft leasing market.

Geographically, European region have accounted the largest market for global aircraft leasing market owing to the presence of wide range of leasing companies in Ireland. Moreover, Ireland is the major hub for leasing of aircraft consuming around 50% of the total market. Asia-Pacific is the second and the fastest growing region as several coming are coming into operations in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and others.

For the purpose of this study, the global aircraft leasing market has been segmented on the basis of leasing type, aircraft type and regions. On the basis of leasing type, the market has been divided into wet leasing and dry leasing, however, the aircraft type has been divided into wide body aircraft and narrow body aircraft.

The prominent players in the aircraft leasing market include AerCap, Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation, GECAS, BBAM, CIT Commercial Air, Aviation Capital Group, Boeing Capital Corporation, SAAB Aircraft Leasing, International Lease Finance Corporation and among others.

The report for Global Aircraft Leasing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

