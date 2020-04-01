Aircraft Hose Fittings Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2017 – 2027

Aircraft Hose Fittings Market: Introduction

Over the past 10 years, the airline industry has seen a number of changes, such as the increased market share of low cost airlines (LCCs) as well as an increase in air passenger traffic. This increase in the number of passengers has in turn resulted in an increased in the number of flights, which eventually is spurring the demand for the automotive hose fitting market.

Generally, two types of housing are used in aircraft: flexible and non-flexible. Flexible hoses are used with moving parts or where the hose is subject to considerable vibration. Flexible hoses are used in aircraft fluid systems to connect moving parts with stationery parts in locations, which are subject to vibrations or where a great amount of flexibility is needed. Most manufacturers use Buna-N, neoprene, butyl and ethylene propylene diene rubber (EPDM) to manufacture flexible hoses. These hoses are suitable for use in coolant, oil, fuel and hydraulic systems. The hose can also be designed according to the dash number as per the size. The dash number is stenciled on the side of the hose and indicates the size tubing with which the hose is compatible.

Aircraft Hose Fittings Market: Dynamics

The burgeoning demand for aircraft is expected to drive growth of the aircraft hose fitting market. Moreover, the rise in the demand for modernization of military aircraft is also estimated to spur the demand for the aircraft hose fittings market. The increase in air passenger traffic is leading to the establishment of new airports and commercialization of military/army airways, which is providing an opportunistic market for aircraft hose fittings. Also, improving global economic conditions and budget airlines have resulted in an increase in the number of aircraft, which in turn is spurring the demand for the aircraft hose fittings market. However, current backlogs of aircraft deliveries will hinder the growth of the aircraft hose fitting market.

Aircraft Hose Fittings Market: Trend/ Regional Outlook

In the next five years, the aircraft industry is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR. Factors, such as stable GDP growth and strong passenger travel demand, especially in Asia Pacific and Middle East, will drive the commercial aerospace sub industry growth, which will indirectly spur the demand for the aircraft hose fittings market. However, rising global tensions have led to an increase in the demand for defense and military products in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and South China. Further, there is an increase in defense spending globally, especially in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Russia, India and China. In India, the civil aviation industry has emerged one of the fastest growing industries in country over last three years. Even today, India is considered as the third largest domestic civil aviation market in the world. With all the aforementioned reasons, the demand for aircraft is expected to increase over the next five years, which indirectly will surge the demand for aircraft hose fittings systems.

Aircraft Hose Fittings Market: Segmentation

On the basis of parts used, the aircraft hose fittings market can be segmented into:

Clamps and straps

Couplings

Flexible joints and ducts

Swivel Fittings

Others

On the basis of material, the aircraft hose fittings market can be segmented into:

PTFE

Rubber

Metal

Others

On the basis of application, the aircraft hose fittings market can be segmented into:

Hydraulic

Fuel

Lubrication

Air

Others

On the basis of flexibility, the aircraft hose fittings market can be segmented into:

Flexible

Non Flexible

On the basis of type of aircraft, the aircraft hose fittings market can be segmented into:

Commercial Airlines

Military

Industrial

General Aviation

Others

Aircraft Hose Fittings Market: Market Participants

