Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2019-2025

Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.
Aircrafts are equipped with a variety of lights that are used for safety, navigation and to improve visibility during takeoff or when taxiing on the ground. The aircraft exterior lighting are categorized into two types. A first type includes takeoff and landing lights that are used to improve visibility when the plane is close to or on the ground. The second is navigation lights or beacons that are always illuminated while the aircraft is in operation.
With an advanced fleet size and the presence of market giants, North America has emerged as the most lucrative region in the global aircraft exterior lighting market, accounting for 32% of the global market in 2017.
This report studies the global market size of Aircraft Exterior Lighting in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Aircraft Exterior Lighting in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Aircraft Exterior Lighting market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Aircraft Exterior Lighting market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:
- United Technologies
- Rockwell Collins
- Honeywell
- Zodiac
- Diehl
- Aveo Engineering
- Whelen Engineering
- Astronics Corporation
- Cobham
- Amglo Kemlite Laboratories
- Oxley
- Heads Up Technologies
- SODERBERG
- Devore Aviation Corporation of America
- Market size by Product –
- Landing Lights
- Anti-collision Lights
- Position Lights
- Other Exterior Lights
- Market size by End User/Applications –
- Narrow Body
- Wide Body
- Large Body
- Single Aisle
- Regional Jets
- Helicopters
- Air Cargo
- Business Jets
- Market size by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
- The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze and research the global Aircraft Exterior Lighting capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
- To focus on the key Aircraft Exterior Lighting manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
- To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.5 Market by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Production
2.2 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers
3.3 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Production by Regions
4.1 Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Revenue Market Share by Regions
5 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Consumption by Regions
5.2 North America
5.3 Europe
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.5 Central & South America
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Revenue by Type
6.3 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Breakdown Dada by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1.1 Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aircraft Exterior Lighting
8.1.4 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Production and Revenue Forecast
9.2 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.3 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Key Producers Forecast
9.4 Forecasts by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Aircraft Exterior Lighting Upstream Market
11.2 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Distributors
11.5 Aircraft Exterior Lighting Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Exterior Lighting are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
