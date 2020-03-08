Aircraft Engine Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Summary
“In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Aircraft Engines market for 2018-2023.
An aircraft engine Market is a component of the propulsion system for an aircraft that generates mechanical power.
In order to meet the growing demand for air travel, airlines across the globe are investing significantly towards the growth of fleet size.
Over the next five years, LP Information projects that Aircraft Engines Market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aircraft Engines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, Analytical Research Cognizance considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Turbofan
Turboprop
Turboshaft
Piston
Segmentation by application:
Commercial Aviation
Military Aviation
General Aviation
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
GE Aviation
United Technologies
Safran
Rolls Royce
CFM
IAE International Aero Engines
Honeywell Aerospace
MTU Aero Engines
AECC
United Engine
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
