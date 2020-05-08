Aircraft Elevator Market In-depth Analysis of Key Players BAE Systems Honeywell International United Technologies

Aircraft Elevator Market: Introduction

An Aircraft Elevator is considered to be a vital component of an aircraft’s primary flight control systems. Aircraft elevator is more often situated at the rear end of an aircraft (except in rotary wing aircrafts) on each side of the fin in the tail. In some airplanes the aircraft elevator is located on the front side, ahead of the wings. Aircraft elevator is used to control the pitch of an aircraft which helps in maintaining the aircraft nose up or down in order to make the aircraft climb or decent. During the take-off of the flight, the aircraft elevator is raised and during the landing of the flight, the aircraft elevator is lowered. Aircraft elevator plays an important role in generating higher lift and drag force on the wings of the aircraft. Growing aerospace industry with increasing number of aircraft in several countries across the globe is estimated to drive the demand for aircraft elevator during the forecast period. This in turn is anticipated to contribute to the global aircraft elevator market.

Aircraft Elevator Market: Dynamics

The growing need for large scale air transportation for civil as well as commercial purposes is estimated to be the key factor driving the growth of the aircraft elevator market during the forecast period. Airlines are considered to be a key to many aspects of the global economy serving domestic as well as international business to day to day transportation of the citizens and goods. According to a 2015 report published by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of passengers travelling by air increased to 3.4 billion passengers in 2015 from 3.3 billion passengers in 2014, registering a growth of 3%. Moreover, according to IATA, the number of passengers travelling by air are expected to touch 7.3 billion by 2034. Increasing consumer preference for air travel owing to various factors such as growing global tourism industry, competitive air travel fares, increasing disposable income, time saving, increasing demand for ease and comfort during the journey is estimated to rise the demand for new aircrafts subsequently adding to the demand for aircraft elevator. This in turn is anticipated to contribute to the global aircraft elevator market during the forecast period.

Aircraft Elevator Market: Segment

The global Aircraft Elevator market has been segmented by product type, by aircraft type, and by wing type

By type of product, the global aircraft elevator market is segmented as:

Horizontal Stabilator Aircraft Elevator

Elevons Aircraft Elevator

Levcons Aircraft Elevator

By type of aircraft, the global aircraft elevator market is segmented as:

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Freighter

Regional Jet

By type of wing, the global aircraft elevator wings market is segmented as:

Fixed-wing aircraft

Rotary wing aircraft

Aircraft Elevator Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to increasing air passenger traffic, the global aerospace industry is growing at a significant pace. Intense competition among major airline carriers propels them to attract more number of passengers by adding more destinations, decreasing pricing aggressively and renovating aircrafts frequently. Increasing number of air passenger particularly in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific is estimated to fuel the demand for more number of commercial aircrafts subsequently influencing the demand for aircraft elevator. Middle East region has become a hot spot of the airline industry as witnessed by the steady growth of some of its internationally renowned carriers such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines ordering a bulk of narrow body and very large body airlines for the future. Emirates—the flag carrier airline of Dubai—ordered 142 Airbus A380 large body aircraft, of which 81 have already delivered, while the remaining 61 are expected to be delivered in the near future. This in turn is anticipated to significantly contribute to the global aircraft elevator market in the coming years.

Aircraft Elevator Market: Key Participants

