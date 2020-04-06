Aircraft Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS) Market is driven by increasing new aircraft operation and orders across the globe

Aircraft electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) means combination of wiring device and wire which are fixed in any area of the aircraft for the purpose of conveying electrical energy, which includes different types of signals and data between one or more intended termination points. The electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) is mandated by the different aviation regulation authority such as Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR), Joint Aviation Authorities (JAA), others for the all transport category aircraft. This in turn is also expected to increase the demand for the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this innovation has slowly made its way into the aviation industry and is presently being reflected among the different interconnection systems. Increasing new aircraft operation and orders across the globe, is anticipated to pull the demand for the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market in coming years. The global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market is estimated to witness a stable growth during the projection period from 2018-2026.

The global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market has been bifurcated on the basis of component, application, end use industry and geography. Based on components, the global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market has been bifurcated into various types which includes wires & cables, connectors & connector accessories, electrical splices, protection materials, clamps, pressure seals among others. In 2017, wires & cables, connectors & connector accessories segment hold the highest market share in the aircraft electrical wiring interconnect system (EWIS) market and is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR rate during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market has been divided into avionics, interiors, engine operation, others. In 2017, avionics segment hold the major market share in the global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market. On the basis of end use industry, the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market has been classified into different types such as commercial and military defense. Again commercial and military defense segment has been segregated into passenger aircraft and transportation aircraft. Across the globe, growing concerns towards more electric aircraft and upgrading existing aircraft infrastructure systems is expected to trigger the demand for the aircraft electrical wiring interconnect system (EWIS) market during the forecast period. On the flip side, focus of aircraft manufacturers to reduce overall cost of aircraft wiring interconnection systems is hindering the growth of the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market. The growing awareness passenger safety and increasing demand for commercial aircraft is a major factor driving the growth of the aircraft electrical wiring interconnect system (EWIS) market.

Geographically, electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa and South America. In 2017, North America and Europe hold the major aircraft electrical wiring interconnect system (EWIS) market share in the aircraft electrical wiring interconnect system (EWIS) market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at highest CAGR rate during the forecast period and China, India and Japan are some of the major contributor towards the growth of the aircraft electrical wiring interconnect system (EWIS) market. Owing to increasing number of aircraft avionics equipment manufacturers are continuously focusing to expand their operation and manufacturing units across the different part of Asia Pacific and Europe. Cumulative emphasis on research and development activities by avionics product manufacturers is also acting as a key factor in the growth for aircraft electrical wiring interconnect system (EWIS) market.

The key players operational in the global aircraft electrical wiring interconnect system (EWIS) market includes Safran (France), GKN Aerospace (Sweden), Esterline Corporation (The U.S.), Latécoère (France), TE Connectivity Ltd. (switzwerland), Amphenol Corporation (The U.S.), Elektro Metall Export (Germany), Radiall (France), W.L. Gore & Associates (The U.S.), Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense (Cia&D) (The U.S.), Interconnect Wiring (The U.S.), Rockwell Collins (The U.S.), Akka Technologies (France), Ametek Inc. (The U.S.), Carlisle Companies Incorporated (The U.S.), Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (The U.S.) and Pic Wire & Cable (The U.S.) among others.

