Aircraft Cooling Turbines Market Analysis by Application and Geography with Top Industry Leaders Honeywell International Inc. Global Aerospace Corporation Collins Aerospace Mohawk Innovative Technology, Inc.

Aircraft Cooling Turbines Market: Introduction:

An aircraft cooling turbine is an integral part of an air cycle system. The introduction of high-speed passenger aircraft and jet aircraft has introduced the need for compact and simple refrigeration systems. Aircraft cooling turbines have high capacity, with minimum payload. When the requirement for refrigeration is high, air cycle systems usually prove to be the most efficient systems. In air cycle systems, aircraft cooling turbines are used to expand and cool air to supply it to the cabin. Air cycle systems are generally used in pressurized gas turbine powered aircrafts. An aircraft generally has two or three air cycle systems. Aircraft cooling turbines can differ in size and number according to the aircraft size such as wide-body aircrafts and narrow body aircrafts. Additionally, aircraft cooling turbines are used in commercial and military aircrafts.

However, other refrigeration technologies for aircraft refrigeration systems use phase-changing materials for cooling such as Freon in a gas cycle, and do not require any aircraft cooling turbines.

Aircraft Cooling Turbines Market: Dynamics

Aircraft cooling turbines are an essential element of the environmental control system of an aircraft. Aircraft cooling turbines are used to manage the inner cabin temperature and ensure a comfortable environment for the passengers. Additionally, the airline industry is continuously growing at a significant rate owing to the globally increasing passenger traffic and the need for faster and more comfortable ways to travel. The growing airline industry is pushing the demand for new aircraft in the market. This factor is expected to propel the aircraft cooling turbines market at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the demand for a comfortable and premium aircrafts is also rising in commercial transportation. In the military sector, the demand for improved technologies and better aircraft is increasing which is expected to increase the demand for aircraft cooling turbines over the forecast period.

However, aircraft cooling turbines have high installation costs as compared to other aircraft refrigeration systems. Additionally, some disadvantages such as inefficiency at very high altitudes and the risk of failure are expected to hinder the growth of the aircraft cooling turbines market over the forecast period.

Aircraft Cooling Turbines Market: Segmentation:

The aircraft cooling turbines market can be segmented into aircraft type, end use, and region.

On the basis of aircraft type, the global aircraft cooling turbines market is segmented into:

Wide Body Aircrafts

Narrow Body Aircrafts

On the basis of end use, the global aircraft cooling turbines market is segmented into:

Commercial Transportation Aircrafts Business Jets

Military Transport Aircrafts Fighter Jets



Aircraft Cooling Turbines Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be the most lucrative market for aircraft cooling turbines owing to the continuously growing demand for new technologies in airline industries and increasing production of new aircraft. The region is expected to register significant growth in the aircraft cooling turbines market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have significant growth in the aircraft cooling turbines market, owing to emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. The increasing number of airports and the demand for new aircraft with better and efficient refrigeration systems is expected to significantly increase the demand for aircraft cooling turbines in the region.

Furthermore, Europe is projected to have prominent growth in the aircraft cooling turbines market owing to the increasing demand for aircraft in military and commercial sectors. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are expected to show promising growth in the aircraft cooling turbines market over the forecast period owing to increasing air traffic and the growing airline industry in the regions.

Aircraft Cooling Turbines Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global aircraft cooling turbines market are: