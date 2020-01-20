Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market – Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends up to 2021

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market: Overview

Aircraft cleaning chemicals are developed, manufactured, and sold specifically to clean aircraft such as Boeing 777, Airbus A380, fighter jets, and helicopters. It is important to keep an aircraft clean. It is not just about brand promotion, but also about safety of passengers and crew. Build-up of dirt, chemicals, and other oxidants in the interiors and exteriors of an aircraft can damage important parts such as fuselage and wings. Regular cleaning of aircraft ensures that such harmful substances are washed away. Aircraft cleaning chemicals helps in maintaining the integrity of paints, leather, and other metals or composites used in the manufacture of the aircraft. Use of the right chemicals and timely cleaning of the aircraft also help increase its longevity.

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market: Trends & Development

An aircraft is a large vehicle and consists of many sensitive components and parts ranging from passenger seats and cockpit to engine parts such as turbines, thrust reversers, and windows. Appropriate care needs to be taken while cleaning these parts. Aircraft cleaning chemicals is equally important to use the right type of chemicals. Accordingly, various chemicals are available in the aircraft cleaning chemicals market. Aircraft cleaning chemical market can be differentiated into organic and inorganic. Aircraft cleaning chemicals manufacturers also provide VOC-free formulations alongside inorganic compounds. Aircraft cleaning chemicals are replacing perfluorocarbons, chlorofluorocarbons, and other HCFCs with hydro-chlorofluorocarbon based formulations. Companies try and achieve ISO certifications for aircraft cleaning chemicals market.

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market: Drivers & Restraints

Aircraft cleaning chemicals are important to select products with the right chemical contents so that the various metals and composite materials used in the aircraft are not damaged. Accordingly, aircraft cleaning chemicals can be differentiated into highly concentrated, leather cleaners, paint strippers, polishing, and metal conditioners. Some of aircraft cleaning chemicals products are designed for specific purposes. For example, leather cleaners are best suited to clean passenger seats. On the other hand, metal conditioners are best used on the steel and aluminum parts of the aircraft. Highly concentrated cleaning products i.e. aircraft cleaning chemicals are helpful in cleaning hard-to-reach areas. Aircraft cleaning chemicals market also provide custom products according to the requirement of an aircraft.

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market: Key Segments

The global aircraft cleaning chemicals market can be segmented based on type of aircraft. In terms of type of aircraft, the aircraft cleaning chemicals market can be classified into passenger, private, military, and others. Passenger aircraft include commercial aircraft such as Boeing 747, Boeing 777, Boeing 707, Airbus A380, Airbus A330, and Douglas DC-8. The private aircraft segment comprises a range of brand names. These include Cessna, Bombardier, Learjet, Embraer, Hawker, Honda, and Grumman. The military aircraft segment is important primarily due to the large number of aircraft operated by defense forces across the world. Other types of aircraft include those available on rental basis, for leisure, in museums, and those in research or experimental stages.

Different parts of an aircraft are exposed to different weather conditions and associated pressures, especially the exterior and interior parts. The exterior parts of an aircraft are exposed to harsh conditions as it flies over various landscapes such as mountains, seas, oceans, cities, and clouds. The interiors of an aircraft can be said to benefit from more controlled temperatures and conditions.

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market: Key Players

Key companies in the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market are Velocity Chemicals Ltd., Frasers Aerospace, Callington Haven Pty Ltd., and Aero-Sense.

