Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Considering Growth and Demand with Product Type, Application and Forecast Report 2019-2024

Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 1429.2 million by 2024, from USD 1088.8 million in 2019.

Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc is mounted in airplane wheel brake device, it is an important component which is usually used for takeoff, landing, gliding, turning and stopping the. It realizes brake and ensures the safety of a flight and is belonging to the consumable parts. There are two kinds of airplane brake disc, powder metallurgy brakes and carbon brakes. It is the inevitable trend that carbon brakes, which have excellent mechanical properties, thermal physical properties and good friction and wear properties, will replace powder metallurgy brakes in the aviation industry. Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc is an advanced technique in brake device. Compared to steel brakes, it is lighter, has better heat dissipation property, and does not reduce the energy absorption characteristics at high temperatures.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Safran , Meggitt , Honeywell , UTC Aerospace Systems , Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology , Chaoma Technology , Hunan Boyun New Materials, etc.

The global average price of Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc is in the decreasing trend, from 3701 USD/Unit in 2013 to 3473 USD/Unit in 2018. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc includes Commercial Brake Disc and Military Brake Disc. Commercial Brake Disc accounted for the largest share, about 90.63% of the overall Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc market, in 2018. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Commercial Brake Disc

Military Brake Disc

Segmentation by application:

OEM

Aftermarket

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.