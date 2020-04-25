Aircraft Brake System Market Will Reach up to USD 8.42 Billion by Industry Report Forecasts 2022

The Global Aircraft Brake System Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Aircraft Brake System Market is projected to reach US$ 8.42 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.71% from 2017 to 2022. This report spread across 165 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 92 Tables and 67 Figures is now available in this research.

Most Popular Companies profiled in the Aircraft Brake System Market include are Safran S.A. (France), UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.), Meggitt PLC (U.K.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Crane Aerospace & Electronics (U.S.), AARCorp. (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany), Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (HongKong), Bauer, Inc. (Netherlands), Beringer Aero (France), and Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc. (U.S.).

“The line-fit segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft brake system market”

Based on fit, the line-fit segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft brake system market in 2017. Line-fit has become an important alternative for aircraft buyers, as post-delivery retrofit modification becomes cumbersome for airlines. Major aircraft manufacturers are increasingly replacing steel brakes with carbon brakes. The use of carbon brakes offers significant benefits such as lightweight parts and less maintenance, in addition to faster cool down and shorter turnaround times.

“The commercial plat form segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on platform, the commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.The rise in passenger movement has led to an increase in aircraft orders across the globe, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the growth of the aircraft brake system market. In addition, the expansion of the aviation industry in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East has propelled the demand for new commercial aircraft, thereby contributing to the growth of the commercial segment of the aircraft brake system market.

“North America is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft brake systems in2017”

North America is the largest market for aircraft brake systems, owing to the presence of prominent players of wheels and brakes, such as Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.) in this region. Airlines in North America are planning to implement electrically actuated carbon brakes in the near future to propel the development of lightweight aircraft.

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on aircraft brake systems offered by top players in the market

: Comprehensive information on aircraft brake systems offered by top players in the market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft brake system market

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft brake system market Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the market for aircraft brake systems across various regions

: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the market for aircraft brake systems across various regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in aircraft brake system market

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in aircraft brake system market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aircraft brake system market

