Aircraft Brake System Market: Emerging Industry Trends & Global Future Forecasts

Key players operating in the global aircraft brake system market include UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, Nasco Aircraft Brake, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Safran Landing Systems, Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, AAR, Beringer-aero, MATCO mfg, Lufthansa Technik, and Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global aircraft brake system market over the period of study.

The aircraft brake system is a critical component of an aircraft and plays a vital role in aircraft handling operations such as takeoff, landing, and taxiing while the aircraft is on the ground. The brakes are not only useful in slowing down the aircraft and further stopping it, but also offer a reliable way of restraining the aircraft from gaining motion during engine run-ups. Moreover, the advanced aircraft braking systems, currently employed in civil and defense aircraft, also allow steering of the aircraft on the ground by means of differential braking. Aircraft brake systems are mostly deployed on the main wheels of an aircraft and on the rotor in case of helicopters. The modern aircraft brake system has evolved from merely an assembly of cables and mechanical links operated through a single lever as a braking system in older aircraft, to a system comprising multiple systems components, ranging from hydraulic pumps to master cylinders.

A major driver supporting the growth of the global aircraft brake system market is the increasing fleet size of commercial and defense aircraft. The aircraft industry is witnessing tremendous increase in the number of aircraft due to increased passenger movement across the globe. This is indirectly boosting the aircraft brake system market and is anticipated to further propel the market during the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as demand for lightweight aircraft, development of lightweight brake materials, and increased military spending are expected to fuel the global aircraft brake system market during the forecast period.

Global aircraft brake system market is segmented based on components, brake type, end-use, and region. Based on components, the global aircraft brake system market has been segmented into wheels, brakes, and others (sensors & transducers, valves & actuators, and mechanical links). In terms of brake type, the aircraft brake system market is further segmented into carbon brakes, steel brakes and others. Based on end-use, the global aircraft brake system market is segregated into commercial aircraft and defense aircraft. The commercial aircraft segment is further sub-segmented into business or private aircraft, helicopters, and civil aviation aircrafts. The defense aircraft segment is further sub-segmented into fighter jets, cargo aircrafts, and helicopters. In terms of region, the global aircraft brake system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to be the largest contributor toward the global aircraft brake system market, in terms of revenue, due to the presence of prominent manufacturers of aircraft components such as brakes and wheels, in the region. Moreover, increased spending in research and development activities to develop and incorporate electrically actuated brakes systems in lightweight aircraft is estimated to further drive the aircraft brake system market in the region. The global aircraft brake system market in Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a prominent growth rate due to the increased passenger movement and rise in investments in defense infrastructures in developing countries such as the UAE, China, and India. Furthermore, the commercial aircraft segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the global aircraft brake system market during the forecast period.