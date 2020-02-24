Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market 2019: Historical Analysis, Opportunities, Latest Innovations, Top Players Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis:

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global aircraft auxiliary power unit market is expected to thrive at a steady CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Design and material innovations are projected to lead the expansion of the market over the next couple of years.

Aircraft auxiliary power unit provides energy for many purposes in the aircraft including the thrust for the engine. Key players are focusing on the development of fuel-efficient products which is likely to augment the aircraft auxiliary power unit market in the foreseeable future.

Strict emission norms have paved the way for innovation in the global aircraft auxiliary power unit market. Airlines are inclining towards performance enhancement coupled with a reduction in carbon footprints. It is likely to revolutionize the growth trajectory of the market across the review period. Furthermore, the emphasis on passenger safety has intensified the need for APU as a back-up power generator. It has been prognosticated to accelerate revenue creation for the participants of the aircraft auxiliary power unit market.

Market Segmentation:

By aircraft type, the global aircraft auxiliary power unit market has been segmented into fixed wing, rotary wing, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). The fixed wing segment has been further sub-segmented into wide body, narrow body, and others.

On the basis of platform, the aircraft auxiliary power unit market has been segmented into military and commercial.

By Product, the aircraft auxiliary power unit market has been segmented into battery power and electric ground power.

Regional Analysis:

The regional assessment of the global aircraft auxiliary power unit market encompasses North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the maximum share of the global market and is expected to lead the growth of the global market over the next couple of years. Europe, too, is likely to grow at a healthy pace owing to significant contributions coming from developed economies such as Germany, France, U.K and Russia.

Asia Pacific aircraft auxiliary power unit market is poised to witness increasing demand from the defense sector through the forecast period. Furthermore, favorable regulations framed by the governments are likely to attract investments in military and civil aviation sector. This, in turn, is projected to augment the regional aircraft auxiliary power unit market over the next few years.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the major aircraft auxiliary power unit manufacturers are UNITED TECHNOLOGIES (U.S.), AEROSILA (Russia), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), AEGIS Power Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Sundstrand Corp (U.S.), Technodinamika (Russia), Safran Power Units (France), Kinetics Ltd. (Israel), Rolls-Royce plc. (England), and United Technologies Corporation — Pratt & Whitney Division (U.S.).

Industry News:

In February 2019, Saab Automobile AB, a manufacturer of automobiles, is reported to have almost completed building the first Gripen E fighter for the Brazilian Air Force. The aircraft has entered the second phase of the final assembly which includes the installation of the auxiliary power unit (APU), avionics, engine, canopy, canards, radar, and windshield.

In January 2019, the aviation electric taxi innovator, WheelTug plc, has entered into an agreement with the largest carrier in Africa – Ethiopian Airlines for the allocation of 30 WheelTug systems. These systems consist of high-performance electric motors powered by the aircraft’s auxiliary power unit.

In January 2019, TurbineAero, a global leader in aerospace component maintenance and overhaul service, announced the acquisition of auxiliary power unit (APU) piece part repair product line from APU MRO service provider, Triumph Aviation Services Asia.

In January 2019, Germany–based Atlas Air Service has been approved as an authorized center for Honeywell Aerospace, for the maintenance of GTCP 36-150 & RE100 auxiliary power units as well as Honeywell HTF7500 engines

