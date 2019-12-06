Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) are gas turbine engines used primarily during aircraft ground operation to provide electricity, compressed air, and/or shaft power for main engine start, air conditioning, electric power and other aircraft systems. APUs can also provide backup electric power during in-flight operation.

In 2018, Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) total market size was 1162 Million USD, with a steady growth in recent years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1297.7 million by 2024, from US$ 1097.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Honeywell Aerospace

Pratt & Whitney

Safran

PBS Velka Bites

Aerosila

Technodinamika

Market Segment by Type, covers

Battery Power

Electric Ground Power

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil

Military

