Aircraft Antennas Market | Potential Growth, Regional Analysis and Future Prospect till 2026

Aircraft Antennas are used by aircrafts to navigate using radio frequencies and communicate with traffic control or other aircrafts. There are multiple sizes and types of aircraft antennas available, designed for different frequencies. Different antennas can have different characteristics of frequencies and applications. Communication and navigation are the main applications for aircraft antennas. Additionally, different antennas can have its own set of specification for aircraft avionics. As the placement of the receiving stations are not fixed, the signal produced by the antennas should be omni directional.

The aircraft antennas are generally mounted either on the top or the bottom of the plane. Furthermore, there has been a significant hike in the adoption of aircraft antennas in military drones in the recent years for carrying out search and rescue operations optimally. For instance, in August 2018, as per a report by South China morning post, Chinese military and government agencies is using bird like drones named Doves which consists of GPS antennas for tracking its citizens in the region.

The rising use of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) owing to its significant adoption in public safety is suggested to be one of the primary reasons for the growth of global aircraft antennas market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018 Wayne Township Fire Department in Indiana used a drone to drop a life jacket to a citizen who was on the verge of drowning in a lake. However, the high cost of manufacturing for aircraft antennas is suggested to cause refrain in the growth of the market.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48009

Furthermore, rising number of airlines in growing economies such as Asia Pacific and South America is anticipated to be of large potential for the growth of global aircraft antennas market. Moreover, in June 2018, as per the International Air Transport Association, a prominent a trade association of the world’s airlines stated that the Asia Pacific airline industry would deliver a profit of over 8 Billion summing reaching a total of approximately US$ 33.8 Billion by the end of 2018 which is anticipated to be of great help for the global aircraft antennas market.