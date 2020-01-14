Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Real-time Size, Share Info Desired Growth Rate during forecast 2019 – 2023

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Research Report: Information by Equipment Type (Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment, Surveillance Equipment), by End-User (Commercial, Military), and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Scenario:

the Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market is estimated to register a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The global air traffic control equipment market has also been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America had the largest share of the market in 2017, which is significantly driven by the growing developments in the US and Canada.

The sheer existence of major companies, such as Harris Corporation, ADb Safegate, Raytheon Company, and Searidge Technologies, results in the dominance of this region in the global market. Moreover, it is expected that approximately 10,000 aircraft would be in service in the region by 2035, which would create additional opportunities for these companies.

Moreover, there have been various initiatives by US-based organizations, in line with the market. For example, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has planned to transform the current radar-based air traffic control system to the Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen), a satellite-based system. Such developments would fuel the market growth. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for air traffic control equipment, during the forecast period, and it is expected to overtake North America and Europe, during the forecast period. The countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, are currently focused on upgrading their airport infrastructure to accommodate the growing air traffic in these countries.

The air traffic control equipment are chiefly used by the ground-based air traffic controllers to direct the private, military, and commercial aircraft on the ground, through a controlled airspace. The major purpose of the air-traffic control equipment are prevention of aircraft collisions, air-traffic flow management, and provision of support to the pilots.

Moreover, the passenger and air traffic has grown significantly, in the recent years. Owing to the huge passenger growth, there has been an increasing requirement of new aircraft by airlines to cater to the ever-increasing demand. For instance, in 2017, Airbus signed a contract worth USD 50 billion, with Indigo Partners to deliver 430 aircraft.

It is considered to be one among the biggest deals in the history of commercial aviation. Furthermore, the new airlines are being established in almost every region to tap into the tremendous passenger demand. For instance, in 2017, more than 70 new airlines were established around the world. Hence, increase in passenger traffic and subsequent demand for new aircraft from existing as well as new airlines will positively affect the growth of the global air traffic control equipment market.

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Key Players:

The key players in the Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market are Harris Corporation (US), BAE Systems PLC (UK), Cobham (UK), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Thales Group (France), ADb Safegate (US), Searidge Technologies (Canada), Raytheon Company (US), Aeronav Inc. (Canada), and Aquila Air Traffic Management Services (UK).

The report on global air traffic control equipment market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report offers a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Intended Audience:

Air Traffic Control Equipment developers

Airport authorities

Airline companies

Research Institutes

Air traffic management service providers

Regulatory bodies

