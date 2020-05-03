Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Boosts Demand for 2019

Air traffic control (ATC) equipment helps to direct aircraft during takeoff and landings at airports in order to keep safe distance from each other at ground and in sky. Additionally, ATC helps aircraft during bad weather in order to ensure minimal delay. The evolution of air traffic control equipment has taken place gradually where some of the modernization programs perceived almost a decade ago, are now reaching their fulfillment.

Advancements in communication and data processing technologies have boosted the demand for ATC system. Emergence of automated transmission of essential information to pilots has commenced the installation of advanced ATC equipment across the world. Additionally, development of microelectronics has propelled new opportunities for the air traffic control equipment market. Moreover, growing number of air passenger has led to the need for better coordination among flights. Air traffic management also plays an important role by reducing carbon emissions. However, the high cost of ATC equipment acts as a restrain for the growth of this market.

In case of product types, communication equipment held the largest share in 2012. Advancements in new technologies have opened a market place for new air traffic communication systems. With introduction of digital data links and addition of new communication capabilities, the market for communication equipment is expected to grow. By end user, commercial aircraft held the largest share of ATC equipment market in 2012.

In 2012, Europe held the largest market share of 32.1% of the global ATC equipment market. This can be attributed increased modernization of air traffic management in Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be to the fastest growing in the coming years. This is majorly owing to growing airport infrastructure developments and increase in air travel.

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1554

The global market for air traffic control equipment is fragmented in nature and consists leading players such as BAE Systems Plc, Harris Corp., Cobham Plc, NavAero Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Searidge Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Thales Group and Raytheon Company.

In case of product types, communication equipment held the largest share in 2012. Advancements in new technologies have opened a market place for new air traffic communication systems. With introduction of digital data links and addition of new communication capabilities, the market for communication equipment is expected to grow. By end user, commercial aircraft held the largest share of ATC equipment market in 2012.

In 2012, Europe held the largest market share of 32.1% of the global ATC equipment market. This can be attributed increased modernization of air traffic management in Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be to the fastest growing in the coming years. This is majorly owing to growing airport infrastructure developments and increase in air travel.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

https://tmrresearchsite.wordpress.com