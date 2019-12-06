Air Source Heat Pump Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Air Source Heat Pump Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) is a device which uses a vapor compression cycle to transfer heat between outdoor air and indoor air or water.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Air Source Heat Pump market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Air Source Heat Pump in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Air Source Heat Pump market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14310 million by 2024, from US$ 11380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Air Source Heat Pump business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Air Source Heat Pump market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Air Source Heat Pump value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Daikin Industries

Vaillant

Mitsubishi Electric

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Fujitsu General

Bosch Thermotechnik

Carrier

Glen Dimplex

NIBE

Midea

Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co.

Gree Electric

Danfoss

BDR Thermea Group

Viessmann

Sanden International

Haier

O. Smith

Swegon Group AB

Aermec

Market Segment by Type, covers

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

