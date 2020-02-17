Air Quality Monitoring Software Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Air Quality Monitoring Software Market: Introduction

The need for a system for regulating a check on the air quality was catered with the introduction of air quality monitoring system. The processing of the systems is enabled by the software installed in the system i.e. air quality monitoring software.

Air Quality Monitoring Software is a software which enables a user to access air quality data in real time and provide remote control, support, services or assistance.

Air quality monitoring software are corresponded with the installation of air quality monitoring systems and has, henceforth, witnessed considerable traction in the past 4 years. However, Owing to governmental regulations, air quality monitoring software market is expected to witness a moderate growth rate, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, West Bengal (in India) Pollution Control Board installed 75 new air quality monitoring stations in the state for keeping a check on the air quality, pollution and for maintaining the air quality according to the regulations of the state.

Air Quality Monitoring Software Market: Market Dynamics

Governmental regulations for maintaining a check on the air quality in a city/state/country/region increases the demand for the installation of such systems. The market of air quality monitoring software, being a key component in such systems, is, henceforth, driven with the respective demand. This as a result impels the overall growth of air quality monitoring software market, in terms of revenue. The growing installation and adoption of air quality monitoring system, across various developed and developing countries, is considered to be the primary driver for air quality monitoring software market. Besides this, the growing awareness for regulating the air quality from the end-users is also expected to be a driving factor for the air quality monitoring software market.

Lack of awareness amongst the regions lacking the technological advancements to implement air quality monitoring system is a factor hindering the growth of global air quality monitoring software market.

One of the recent trends witnessed in air quality monitoring software market is increasing adoption of air quality monitoring systems for indoor applications, such as in offices, healthcare laboratories etc.

Air Quality Monitoring Software Market: Segmentation

Global air quality monitoring software market can be segmented on the basis of application, end-user and region

Segmentation for air quality monitoring software market by application:

On the basis of application, air quality monitoring software market can be segmented as:

Indoor Application

Outdoor Application

Indoor application segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate, during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness amongst the end-users for reducing the pollution and maintaining a threshold air quality inside the premises of the industry vertical.

Segmentation for air quality monitoring software market by end-user:

On the basis of end-user, air quality monitoring software market can be segmented as:

Government Offices and Agencies

Research Laboratories

Oil and Gas Industries

Mining Industries

Healthcare and Chemical laboratories

Others

Air Quality Monitoring Software Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the air quality monitoring software market are Environnement SA, 3M, KISTERS, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Bosch Climo, Aeroqual limited, Opsis AB, LumaSense Technologies Inc., and Agilaire, LLC