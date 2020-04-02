Air Quality Monitoring Market is Expecting Worldwide Growth – Top Key Players are Merck KGaA, HORIBA Ltd, TSI Incorporated, Siemens AG, Autotronic Enterprise Co. Ltd.

The air quality monitoring market is primarily driven by increasing level of air pollution across the globe, increasing awareness regarding environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution and favorable government regulations for Air Quality Monitoring (AQM).

During the forecast period, the air quality monitoring market is projected to witness the fastest growth in APAC, with a CAGR of 10.0%. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, large-scale industrialization, and rising pollution levels. Moreover, increasing stringent regulations related to air pollution, growing awareness on the environmental and health effects of air pollution, and the rising prevalence of smoking are the factors supporting the growth of the APAC air quality monitoring market.

In 2016, a study was published in the journal Value in Health Regional Issues, which concluded that respiratory diseases have a significant impact on health care resource use (HCRU) and associated costs in the APAC region. In the study, patients over 18 years of age were enrolled. The study was conducted to understand the problems associated with respiratory diseases in the patients. The study described HCRU, work impairment, cost burden, and health-related quality of life (HRQOL) as key factors associated with respiratory diseases in the region.

In order to increase their market share, key players of the air quality monitoring industry are entering into partnerships and making acquisitions to offer cost-effective and at-home therapy products. For instance, in April 2018, 3M Company entered into a partnership agreement with Amazon to offer Filtrete Smart Air Filter. The product is integrated with Amazon Dash Replenishment service for the easy reordering of air filters when customers need replacing.

Some of the other key players operating in the global air quality monitoring market are Merck KGaA, HORIBA Ltd, TSI Incorporated, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Siemens AG, Autotronic Enterprise Co. Ltd, Aeroqual Limited and ECOTECH GROUP.

