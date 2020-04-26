Air Quality Monitoring Market in North America to Witness the Highest Growth in Upcoming Years

The North American air quality monitoring market is expected to reach $2,628.5 million by 2024. Owing to rising air pollution levels, increasing awareness regarding adverse effects of air pollution on health and environment, and stringent regulatory framework for reducing air pollution levels.

Based on product, the North American air quality monitoring market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor products. The market for outdoor monitoring products is expected to observe faster growth in North America, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 10.0% during the forecast period, owing to increasing industrialization and acid rain problem in the region. Further, on the basis of indoor category, the AQM industry in North America is subcategorized into fixed and portable products, with fixed indoor monitoring products leading the market.

Based on particulate type, the North American air quality monitoring market is categorized into coarse particulates and fine particles. The market demand for monitoring products that are able to reduce fine particle levels, is expected to witness faster growth, with a CAGR of 10.3%, during 2019–2024. This can be attributed to the increasing amount of particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) toxic pollutants released by various industries and vehicles, which has led to the rising adoption of monitoring products to reduce air pollution levels. Moreover, the AQM industry for coarse particulates is subcategorized into road vehicles dusts, earth crustal materials, and other particulates, with road vehicles dusts subcategory holding the largest share in the market.

In the North American AQM industry, the U.S. market is expected to observe faster growth during the forecast period, with 9.0% CAGR, owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, technological advancements in monitoring products, and high prevalence of smoking in the country.

Some of the key players in the North American AQM industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, TSI Incorporated, 3M Company, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Siemens AG, ECOTECH GROUP, Emerson Electric Co., and Primex Wireless Inc.

