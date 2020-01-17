Air Quality Monitoring Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and forecast, 2017 – 2023

Reportocean.com “Air Quality Monitoring Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Air Quality Monitoring Market by Product Type (Indoor Monitors, Portable Monitors, Outdoor Monitors, and Others), by Pollutants (Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants, and Biological Pollutants) for End Users (Oil & Gas, Power Generation Plants, Government Agencies & Academic Institutes, Commercial & Residential Users, and Others) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and forecast, 2017 – 2023

The report covers forecast and analysis for the air quality monitoring market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 t2023 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the air quality monitoring market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the air quality monitoring market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the air quality monitoring market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfoli of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the air quality monitoring market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Air quality monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product type, pollutants, end users, and region. Product type segment consists of indoor monitors, portable monitors, outdoor monitors, and others. Pollutant type segments included in this study are chemical pollutants, physical pollutants, and biological pollutants. End-user segments included in this study are oil gas, power generation plants, government agencies academic institutes, commercial residential users, and others. The regional segmentation includes the historic and forecast demand for air quality monitoring market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S., Canada, Mexico, Poland, Russia, France, UK, Germany, South Korea, China, India, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina.

Key players profiled in air quality monitoring market include ThermFisher Scientific, Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, 3M Company, HORIBA, Ltd., MERCK KGaA, TSI, Inc., Servomex Group Ltd., TestAG, and others.

The report segments the air quality monitoring market into:

Global Air Quality Monitoring Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Indoor Monitors

Portable Monitors

Outdoor Monitors

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Market: Pollutant Segment Analysis

Chemical Pollutants

Physical Pollutants

Biological Pollutants

Global Air Quality Monitoring Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Oil Gas

Power Generation Plants

Government Agencies Academic Institutes

Commercial Residential Users

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

