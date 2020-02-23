Air Purifiers Market Exclusive Analysis Report 2019: By Godrej Group, Electrolux, Haier, Philips, Hitachi, Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, BSH Home Appliances Group, Honeywell, KENT RO Systems Ltd. And Others

Air Purifiers market research report has been produced by including highly developed insight and analysis which furnishes maximum benefits to the industry. This market report makes use of most modern tools and techniques for collecting, researching, analyzing and estimating market data. The market analysis carried out in this report underlines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. The Air Purifiers report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist industry to speculate the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI).

Market Analysis: Global Air Purifiers Market

Global Air Purifiers Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected rise of value to USD 37.38 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of pollutants in the atmosphere resulting in rise of infections and allergies.

Key Market Competitors: Global Air Purifiers Market

Godrej Group, Electrolux, Haier, Philips, Hitachi, Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, BSH Home Appliances Group, Honeywell, Sharp Electronics Corporation USA, KENT RO Systems Ltd. Panasonic, Dyson, Levoit, Xiaomi Technology, 3M, Guardian Technologies, LLC, Molekule

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Xiaomi announced the launch of their “Mi Air Purifier 2S”. This air purifier equipped with the latest technologies, priced comparatively low to the various purifiers available in the market.

In April 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launch of their new 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier featuring “AeraSense” their sensing technology. The innovations and advancements in the product will help in preventing allergies and pollution.

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Air Purifiers Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Air Purifiers Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Air Purifiers Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Air Purifiers Market

Global air purifiers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of air purifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growing levels of industrialization and urbanization leading to increasing construction activities and emission of pollution; this factor has resulted in increased demand for the product

Innovative product launches and advancements in the market leading to enhanced product offerings

Market Restraints:

Emission of harmful chemicals and by-products from the air filters is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Air Purifiers Market

By Filter

Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitators, High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon, Ultra-Violet (UV) Light, Others



By Impurity

Fume Filtration, Exhaust Filtration, Smoke Collectors, Oil & Mist Collectors Others



By End-User

Industrial. Residential, Commercial



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa



