Air Purifiers Market 2019-2025 Growth, Opportunity, Demand and Overview

Global Air Purifiers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Air Purifiers Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Air purifier is a device which removes organic and inorganic contaminants from air within a specified area. They are generally marketed to asthma patients, pregnant women and aged population. Hospital sector is fuelling the demand of air purifiers as threat of communicable bacterial infection is maximum in hospitals.

HEPA and electrostatic precipitator together are estimated to account for more than half of the total value of the global air purifier market in 2017. Ion and ozone generator technology of air purification is projected to grow at sluggish growth rate due to its adverse impact on human health in the long run.

Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the market and also expected to register highest market growth, owing to the high pace of industrialization in the Asia Pacific sector and varied use of technology in End-User verticals. Residential area in air purifier End-User market is projected to dominate the market because of the demand for good interior air quality.

This report studies the global market size of Air Purifiers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Air Purifiers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Air Purifiers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Air Purifiers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Honeywell

Sharp

Panasonic

Philips

IQAir

Hitachi

Coway

Akida

Fakruddin

Market size by Product – Activated Carbon Electrostatic Precipitator Ion and Ozone Generator HEPA Others

Market size by End User/Applications – Residential Space Commercial Area

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Air Purifiers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Air Purifiers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Purifiers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Air Purifiers Production

2.2 Air Purifiers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Air Purifiers Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Air Purifiers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Air Purifiers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Air Purifiers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Air Purifiers Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Air Purifiers Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Air Purifiers Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Air Purifiers Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Air Purifiers Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Air Purifiers Revenue by Type

6.3 Air Purifiers Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Air Purifiers Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Air Purifiers

8.1.4 Air Purifiers Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Air Purifiers Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Air Purifiers Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Air Purifiers Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Air Purifiers Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Air Purifiers Upstream Market

11.2 Air Purifiers Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Air Purifiers Distributors

11.5 Air Purifiers Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Purifiers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

