Air Purifier Market Insights, Status, Demand and Growth Opportunities by 2019 to 2023

The global air purifier market study from 2019 to 2023. Air Purifier Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Sharp Corporation, Panasonic, Honeywell International, Coway Co. Ltd., Daikin, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, L.G. Electronics

Increasing concerns regarding poor indoor air quality (IAQ), and growing ailments associated with air pollution are responsible for driving the demand of air purification systems. The global air purifier market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.18 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2018-2023.

Filter type segment insights:

Based on filter type, the market has been segregated into high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, ionic filters, and activated carbon and electrostatic precipitators. The HEPA filters segment dominated the residential air purifiers market in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. HEPA filters in residential air purifiers help trap air pollutants and aid in providing relief from allergens. Activated carbon is the other crucial market segment, accounting for more than a quarter of the global share in 2018. Electrostatic precipitator and ionic filters account for 37% of the global air purifier market, showing moderate growth during the forecast period.

Regional insights:

Rise in the adoption of residential air purifiers in countries such as Brazil, China and India, has increased the demand for residential air purifiers globally, owing to the amount of indoor pollution. Asia-Pacific (APAC) accounted for majority of the market share for residential air purifiers in 2018, and the region is expected to remain a significant revenue contributor over the forecast period. China and India lead the market due to increased adoption of residential air purifiers, along with the growing urban population share in the APAC region. In the Americas, increase in adoption of air purifiers equipped with HEPA-based filter system to eliminate smoke and dust from air indoors is helping maintain the market’s growth momentum. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is slated to be one of the fast-growing regions over the estimated period of time as it continues to invest in infrastructure and other construction activities. Europe accounts for a steady demand of air purifiers due to the increasing awareness regarding its health benefits.

Companies covered:

Sharp Corporation

Panasonic

Honeywell International

Coway Co. Ltd.

Daikin

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

L.G. Electronics

