Air Freight Transportation Services Market 2019-2025, by DHL, FedEx, B Schenker, UPS, Kuehne & Nagel, Lufthansa, Panalpina, Cathay Pacific, Korean Airlines, CEVA, Singapore Airlines

The global air freight transportation industry is primarily engaged in providing air transportation of cargo without transporting passengers over scheduled routes or non-scheduled routes and includes both domestic and international freight.

The expansion of regional hubs in the Asia-Pacific are expected to act to provide additional stability to the market and the lack of alternate modes of transport ensure that developing regions will still find air cargo to be a key factor.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2616332

In 2018, the global Air Freight Transportation Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Air Freight Transportation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Freight Transportation Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DHL

FedEx

DB Schenker

UPS

Kuehne & Nagel

Lufthansa

Panalpina

Cathay Pacific

Korean Airlines

CEVA

Singapore Airlines

Bollore/SDV

Expeditors

China Airlines

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2616332

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ordinary Goods

Special Goods

Market segment by Application, split into

International

Domestic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-air-freight-transportation-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]