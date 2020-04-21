Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market Trends and Key Developments

Air fluidized beds therapy is a modern innovation for the patients suffering from diseases or after the surgery, air fluidized beds work on the technology, in which glass ceramic beads, named as micro-spheres,used for air fluidized beds. The air fluidized beds therapy uses air to fluidize the full bed according to the patient’s need, this action is also known as fluidization.The air pressure is flow inside the bed by the pumps which is connected near to the bed, the air flow inside the bed work like a liquid to provide better position to the patient. Air fluidized beds therapy are used by patients who are suffering from diseases such as ulcers, wounds and other, air fluidized beds also help the patients to reduce the pain. The air fluidized beds are waterproof and permeable on the surface. The beds are also temperature control to provide the perfect environment to the patients. The air fluidized beds come with the air pillows which provide the support to the head and neck of the patients.

Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market: Drivers and Restraints

Air fluidized beds therapy market will witness a significant growth over the forecast period, with increasing number of patients suffering from wounds. According to the AHRQ (Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality), 2.5 million individuals or more in the US are suffering from pressure ulcers yearly. Players are also working on technology advancement of air fluidized beds to reduce the heat and noise of the bed. The high cost is the hindrance of the market as of now.

Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market: Segmentation

Air fluidized beds therapy is segmented based on:

Air fluidized beds therapy by Indication:

Pressure Ulcers

Burns

Others

Air fluidized beds therapy by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market: Overview

Air fluidized beds therapy are mostly used for patients suffering from wounds and skin related problem. Players are providing the beds based on the indication. Air fluidized beds therapy for the skin are specially design for providing moisture, and other conditions as per needs of patients. The air flow inside the bed support full body by reducing share and pressure. Players also coming up with a battery-operated air fluidized beds to provide support to patients in relocation. Various sensors are also under development, to support the patients from pressure dynamic and temperature controllers.

Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Air fluidized therapy beds market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is the major market for air fluidized therapy beds, as leading players are located in this region, and the number of patients are also high. Europe and Asia Pacific are the growing region as the adoption of air fluidized therapy beds is increasing and in Asia Pacific the awareness is also increasing to use the product in various therapy.

Air Fluidized Therapy Beds Market: Key Players

Some of the players in air fluidized therapy beds market include: Hill-Rom, Dolphin System, AURORA MFG, American Medical Equipment, Blue Chip Medical, Akthel Healthcare BV and ArjoHuntleigh.