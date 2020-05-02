Air Flow Monitoring System Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018-2028

Air Flow Monitoring System Market: Introduction

Atmospheric contaminants pose multiple threats to a building occupant’s health. The most common atmospheric contaminants include bacteria and mold, dust, cigarette smoke, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and other volatile organic compounds.

Building managers and supervisors install air monitoring systems throughout the building to mitigate the air borne threats to the occupant’s health. An air flow monitoring system installed in an industrial, commercial or residential building, primarily focuses on enhancing the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). This involves monitoring the air entering the building from outside via ducts. The air flow monitoring system measures the air quality inside the building and enhances it with respect to the occupant’s comfort and health.

Today, most of the companies are offering air flow monitoring system that enable the overall Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ). Along with the indoor air quality, the air flow monitoring systems also focus on the overall environmental quality of the indoor space. Integration of humidifiers and dehumidifiers, and automated room fresheners is the ongoing trend in the global air flow monitoring system market.

Download Comprehensive Overview with TOC of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7161

Air Flow Monitoring System Market: Drivers & Challenges

Air flow monitoring systems are very efficient and reliable, owing to which they are high in demand in the large-scale industries. The necessity of mitigating threats to health in a workplace environment is expected to drive the growth of the global air flow monitoring system market. Increasing number of installation of humidity and temperature sensing components is driving the demand for air flow monitoring systems in the commercial and residential sectors. Innovations, such as integration of distributed control systems in air flow monitoring systems, enable efficient management of the atmosphere related data acquired by the sensors and ensure uninterrupted IAQ enhancement execution. The rising demand for building automation is expected to propel the growth of the global air flow monitoring system market to greater heights.

Factors, such as the vast distribution of air ducts in large-scale industries make the designing and integration process of air flow monitoring system difficult. The simultaneous monitoring of individual air ducts is very difficult, due to their vast number and the distribution scale. In order to assess the changes in air flow monitoring system status, multiple atmospheric parameters are required to be monitored simultaneously. Hence, the amount of data acquired by the overall control unit that focuses on the proper functioning of air flow monitoring system is huge, and the analysis and interpretation of data becomes unmanageable. Such factors pose a challenge to the overall growth of the global air flow monitoring system market.

Air Flow Monitoring System Market: Segmentation

The air flow monitoring systems market can be segmented by industry, end users, component and regions:

By industry, the air flow monitoring systems market is segmented as:

Automotive

Food and beverage

Life sciences

Material handling

Others

By end users, the air flow monitoring systems market is segmented as:

Residential buildings

Commercial buildings

Industries

By component, the air flow monitoring systems market is segmented as:

Solutions Air flow monitoring system software Air flow monitoring system Hardware

Services Installation services Operational services Maintenance services



Download Historical Data Points of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7161

Air Flow Monitoring System Market: Regional Outlook

Huge investments are being made by builders and construction agencies in North America, especially in the U.S., in order to integrate air flow monitoring systems in the commercial and residential sectors. Also, the automation revolution in the industrial sector is expected to drive the growth of the air flow monitoring system market in North America. The industrial automation factor is also expected to drive the air flow monitoring system market in Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Also, with increasing number of industries in developing economies, such as India, will increase the demand for air flow monitoring systems in the Asia Pacific region.

Air Flow Monitoring System Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global air flow monitoring system market are Johnson Controls; Paragon Controls Incorporated; Greeheck Fan Corporation; Air Monitor; Dwyer Instruments, Inc.; and Jacco and RL Craig Company; among others.