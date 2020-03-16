Air Filtration Equipment Market is expecting noticeable growth by 2026 due to expansion in the automotive industry coupled with increasing passengers and aging vehicles

Air filtration equipment is installed in a device which is chiefly used to clean and remove waste particles from the air. Air filtration equipment is a tool used to remove solid particulates such as mold, pollen, bacteria, and dust from the air. It is used in all air filter devices. Air filters are majorly used in scenarios where air quality is crucial such as in vehicle engines. It also help in removing odors. Air filtration equipment is used in all related devices used in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Air filtration equipment can be manufactured using zinc, wood, and plastic coat. It is available in almost all sizes. Air filters are suitable for many industry sectors and premises such as food processing, pharmaceutical, chemical, painting boxes, electric power plants, hotels, hospitals, residential buildings, and offices. Air filtration equipment are utilized with various filters which are used in ventilation, air conditioning, air handling, residential purposes, separation of gaseous harmful substances and odors, pressure gauges, industrial filtration, and in accessories such as pipelines. Size of air filtration equipment may vary based on its use, application, best fit, type, and air flow range.

Major drivers boosting the air filtration equipment market are expansion in the automotive industry coupled with increasing passengers and aging vehicles. Rise in demand for a cleaner and hygienic environment are projected to drive the air filtration equipment market in the coming years. In addition, growing air pollution levels, indoor pollutants which impact on health, and CO 2 emission is expected to propel the market. Moreover, increasing health concerns such as asthma and cancer due to bad air quality are anticipated to augment the air filtration equipment market during the forecast period. However, implementation of legalization by government and lack of end-user investment in various regions are projected to create a challenging environment for the air filtration equipment market.

Other factors such as frequency of filter replacement, noise level, visual appeal, and electrical consumption, are likely to slow down the growth of the air filtration equipment market in the forecasted years. Nevertheless, growing electrical and electronics manufacturing sector and increasing demand for washable and reusable air filters are anticipated to create significant opportunities in the air filtration equipment market during the forecast period.

The global air filtration equipment market can be classified in terms of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into mechanical air filters, electronic air filters, and gas phase air filters. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Based on region, the global air filtration equipment market can be classified into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Poland, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the air filtration equipment market include 3M Company, Trion Inc., A.L.Filter, Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd., AAF Flanders, Sogefi SpA, Aerospace America Inc., Nordic Air Filtration A/S, Ahlstrom-Munks, Mann+Hummel Group, Airex Filter Corporation, AIRTECH Japan Ltd., Koch Filter Corporation, Atlas Copco, Lydall Inc., Blueair AB, GVS Group, Bruce Air Filter Company, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Camfil Group, Freudenberg Group, Clarcor Air Filtration Products, Inc., Cummins Filtration, Filtration Systems Products Inc., Donaldson Co., Inc., Purafil Inc., Delta Filtration, Dust FreeÂ® Inc., and Filtration Group Inc. With an increase in competitiveness in the market, top companies are expanding their R&D facilities to develop reliable, lightweight, durable materials, and high strength and quality air filtration equipment. Moreover, key players are looking forward to develop improved and new technologies of air filtration equipment for the air purifying process.