Air Cooler Market Growth Potential and Future Opportunities 2024 – Symphony, Kenstar, Bajaj Electricals, Orient Electric, Europace, Takada, Keye, Ifan, McCoy, Honeywell and Others

Air cooler, also known as, evaporative cooler, swamp cooler, desert cooler and wet air cooler, uses the hot air in the room and water in order to produce cooler air. It uses the evaporating technique in order to produce the cool air, earning the name evaporative cooler.

Evaporative cooling employs water’s enthalpy of vaporization, where the temperature of dry air can be dropped by putting it through transition of liquid water to water vapor. The system uses water in to wet absorptive on the sides of the cooler. A fan is used to send the water through the absorptive pads which cools the air by making it more humid and then blows it out to the room. A cooler uses less energy as it only has two major components which need powering; a water pump and a fan. It also needs a constant supply of water in order to keep the pads wet and cool the air.

As one of the most affordable and effective way to beat the summer heat, air cooler plays a more and more important role for the lower middle-class. The larger and larger downstream demand drives air cooler industry developing.

Due to its manufacturing and application characteristics, the average price of air cooler is at a declining state. According to QYR, the average price is about 78.0 USD/Unit in 2015.

Otherwise, global air cooler market size will reach about 1126.24 Million USD in 2015, with 9.09% percent revenue growth rate from 2014.

Leading Air Cooler Market Players

Research Objectives:

This study considers the Air Cooler value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Segmentation by application:

Global Air Cooler Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Reason to Buy

