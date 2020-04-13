Air Conditioning Systems Market Overview, Industry Trends, Drivers, Growth and Forecast to 2022

Industry Trend Analysis

In 2012, the global air conditioning systems market was evaluated around USD 82.23 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 142.74 billion by 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.09% over the forecast period. Growing awareness levels and demand for energy efficiency on an international level is anticipated to impact the air conditioning systems industry positively. This is especially acute in developed countries like North America and Europe, owing to high infiltration of air conditioning systems in these countries. Regulatory standards for electrical equipment have demanded the energy efficient systems production and change from conventional equipment. These also a benefit for consumers, as limiting energy ratings also assists in lowering bills of electricity. Furthermore, rising awareness concerning the preservation of the environment is also anticipated to boost the market growth. Domestic production companies, like Chinese market players, trade products at lower prices than the global standard. This ensued in decreased profit margins for market participants, as they have to present competitive prices for customers.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Product section involves Portable air conditioning systems, Windows air conditioning systems, Single Packaged, Splits ACs, Airside, Cassette AC, and Chillers. In 2012, split air conditioning systems reported for most of the market share, and are anticipated to expand at a rate more than the overall average. This can be assigned to the excess benefits they offer, like less noise, low initial cost, and ease of installation. Chillers and portable air conditioning systems are also projected to experience healthy growth during the forecast years. Comparatively, single packaged systems, which are primarily used in small and medium hotels, are anticipated to drop substantial market share in the approaching years.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Air conditioning systems have application in industrial, automotive, residential, and commercial sectors. Reporting for a market revenue share of around 40% during 2015, the commercial sector ruled the global air conditioning systems industry. This section is balanced to maintain its lead over the forecast period propelled by the rising application of air conditioning systems in fields like construction, tourism and hotel, clinics, healthcare, and hospitals. However, by volume, the residential application sector ruled the overall market during 2015. This section is also likely to grow at the leading compound annual growth rate based on revenue over the projected period.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2012, Asia Pacific region reported for the leading market share; China and India are anticipated to be the major regions concerning market growth. This can be assigned to rising disposable earnings of customers in the region and rising inclination and awareness towards sophisticated energy proficient products. Europe is anticipated to be the highest growing market in terms of revenue during the forecast years due to initiatives from regulatory authorities to restrain energy consumption and the requirement for existing equipment replacement.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

The key market players in the global air conditioning systems market are Daikin Industries Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd, Denso Corporation, anon Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Sanden Corporation. Key players have implemented strategies involving joint ventures combined with acquisitions and mergers to expand internationally and are concurrently amending their distribution network to set up sturdy industry presence.

The global air conditioning systems market is segmented as follows :

By Equipment

Portable air conditioning systems

Splits ACs

Windows air conditioning systems

Chillers

Cassette ACs

Single Packaged

Airside

By Application

Commercial

Automotive

Residential

Industrial

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

