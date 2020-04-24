Air Conditioning Systems Market and its Growth Landscape in the Foreseeable Future

Rising purchasing power of middle-class population, primarily in the APAC region and growing demand for environment friendly refrigerants are observed to be the key growth drivers of global air conditioning systems market. Growing middle class population in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil have been a key factor for rising adoption of air conditioning systems in these countries.

Based on application, the air conditioning systems market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial; wherein residential application held highest market volume share. However, commercial application is expected to register higher growth in the coming years.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/air-conditioning-systems-market/report-sample

Based on equipment type, the air conditioning systems market is categorized into portable AC, window AC, split AC, cassette AC, and centralized AC, wherein centralized AC is further segmented into chillers, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) and ducted AC.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global air conditioning systems market in 2017; China and Japan were the two largest markets in the region. The demand for split AC in Asia-Pacific registered highest growth, owing to the popularity of ducted split air containing system.

Stringent government mandates for energy efficient models led to the replacement of existing air conditioning systems in developed countries from North America and Europe regions with energy efficient systems.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/air-conditioning-systems-market/

Some of the key players operating in the air conditioning systems market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Electrolux AB, Midea Group Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Sharp Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Denso Corporation.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook