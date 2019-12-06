Air Cargo Pallet Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Air Cargo Pallet Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Air Cargo Pallet is a type of unit load devices (ULD), unit load devices are aircraft parts and usually used to transport cargo.

The key consumption of air cargo pallet is located in the developed regions. The USA Air cargo pallet market will reach about 22.7 thousand units in 2019 from 15.1 thousand units in 2014. The average growth is about 4.6% in 2014-2019. Europe takes about 30.6% of global sales share in 2018, its sales volume will reach to 32.1 thousand units in 2019. APAC is the largest consumption area, with a sales market share about 41.9% in 2019.

According to this study, over the next five years the Air Cargo Pallet market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 178.1 million by 2024, from US$ 149.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Air Cargo Pallet business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Air Cargo Pallet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Air Cargo Pallet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TransDigm (Nordisk & AAR Cargo)

Wuxi Aviation

Satco, Inc

PalNet GmbH

VRR Aviation

Safran (Zodiac Aerospace)

Brambles Limited

ACL Airshop

Taiwan Fylin Industrial

DoKaSch GmbH

Shanghai Avifit

Market Segment by Type, covers

Main Deck Pallet

Lower Deck Pallet

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil Air Transport

Cargo Air Transport

Other

