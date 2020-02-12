Air-Borne Wind Turbine Market By Type(Less Than 1 MW, 1 MW-3 MW) By Application(Offshore,Onshore) By Geographic Scope And Forecast To 2026

What are Air-Borne Wind Turbines?

Unlike traditional wind turbines which are constructed on ground, air-borne turbines are suspended in high altitudes of the atmosphere using specialized balloons or kites which eliminated the need for ground infrastructure needed to support the turbine and other mechanical and electrical equipment. As the wind flowing at higher altitude is more powerful airborne turbines use this as an advantage and generates continues and more efficient energy.

Global Air-Borne Wind Turbine Market Outlook

Key factors such as the demand for energy derived from alternative sources, rising need to curb carbon footprint, no need for an onboard pilot as these turbines are computer-controlled, no costly infrastructure required are anticipated to drive the global Air-Borne Wind Turbine in the forecast period.

Global Air-Borne Wind Turbine Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Air-Borne Wind Turbine Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Enercon, Vestas, GE Energy, Nordex Group, Siemens, Senvion, Goldwind, United Power, Envision Energy, Suzlon. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Air-Borne Wind Turbine Market, By Type

• Less Than 1 MW

• 1 MW-3 MW

• More Than 3 MW

Global Air-Borne Wind Turbine Market, By Application

• Offshore

• Onshore

Global Air-Borne Wind Turbine Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

