Air Audit Equipment Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027

Global Air Audit Equipment Market: Introduction
Air audit equipment are used by various end use industry to improve system reliability, reduce unscheduled downtime, increase productivity and reduce energy and repair cost. Air audit will help you identify and define your system problems, whether they are in distribution, supply or demand and recommending solutions, permitting you to meet your return on investment goals. The different equipment used in air audit are particle counter, pressure meter, flow meter, differential pressure meter, leak detector and energy meter. Air audits are executed to form a baseline of energy consumption for a compressed air system. Through data logging and careful review of compressed air system, these baseline are determined along with an analysis of the utility data.
Air audit equipment are used by various end-use industries, such as automotive, oil & gas, food & beverages and chemical and petrochemical industries. Among these, audit equipment are highly used by the oil & gas and food & beverages industries.
Global Air Audit Equipment Market: Dynamics
Drivers:
Air audit equipment reduces the annual spending and overall operation budget, which is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of air audit equipment market over the forecast period. Moreover, leakage is a significant source of wasted energy. An audit equipment can quickly identify the biggest leaks currently affecting the energy consumption. This will give traction to the growth of air audit equipment market in the near future. Furthermore, air audit equipment ensures that all the equipment are operating at peak performance, provides safety to the workers and speed up processes in production by upgrading inefficient equipment. These are the factors which will further drive the air audit equipment market during the forecast period. That apart, the different benefits of air audit equipment such as avoid purchase of new equipment and identify silent leaks will also add to the growth of market.
Restraint
Lack of commercialization is expected to be a major factor hampering the growth of the air audit equipment market over the forecast period. Moreover, unfavorable economic conditions and renewable source of energy also act as a restraining factor to the growth of air audit equipment market in the near future. Furthermore, slowdown in the demand of equipment will further obstruct the growth of the market.
Global Air Audit Equipment Market: Segmentation
The global air audit equipment market can be segmented based on equipment type and end use.
By equipment type, the air audit equipment market can be segmented into:
- Particle Counter
- Oil Vapor Measurement
- Pressure Meter
- Flow Meter
- Differential Pressure Meter
- Leak Detector
- Energy Meter
- Dew Point Meter
By end use, the air audit equipment market can be segmented into:
- Automotive
- Oil & Gas
- Food & Beverage
- Power Generation
- Mining
- Chemical and Petrochemical Plants
Global Air Audit Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook
Asia Pacific will be closely followed by North America during the forecast period. Both of these markets are expected to witness immense growth in the air audit equipment market owing to rapid industrialization. Western Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to high demand of air audit equipment in the growing food & beverage and chemical & petrochemical sector in the region. Latin America, in particular, is projected to witness growth in the air audit equipment market due to the expected growth in the oil & gas industry during the forecast period. Japan and Middle East and Africa are expected to support the growth of air audit equipment market over the forecast period.
Global Air Audit Equipment Market: Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global air audit equipment market include:
- Elgi Equipments Ltd
- Nessco Pressure Systems
- Forbes Marshall
- SMC Corporation
- AIRFILTER ENGINEERING
- Peerless Energy Systems
- HTE Technologies
- Air Energy
- US Equipment
- SKF
- Northern Dock Systems Inc.
- ANGSTROM PTE LTD
- MGM Industrial Solutions