AIOps Platform Market to Reach USD 11.1 Billion with CAGR of 34% by 2025

Global AIOps Platform Market to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025.

Global AIOps Platform Market valued approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Major growth factors for the market include the growing demand of AI-based services in IT operations, increasing shift of organization core business toward the cloud, and increasing end-to-end business application assurance and uptime. In addition, investments in the AIOps technology boost the market growth. The global AIOps platform market is segmented by component (platforms and services), application, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global AIOps platform market, owing to its dominance with developed economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities heavily. The continued spread of digital transformation across industries and growing convergence of different technologies, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in various business functions across verticals. The demand for AI-powered solutions and services is growing across APAC, due to the rapid generation of large volumes of data. AI-powered solutions and services, such as ML, drive innovations in the realm of data analytics and address gaps related to the previously used tools

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

§ Services

By Service:

Implementation Services

§ License and Maintenance Services

§ Training and Education Services

§ Consulting Services

§ Managed Services

By Application:

Real-Time Analytics

§ Application Performance Management

§ Infrastructure Management

§ Network and Security Management

By Organization Size:

SMEs

§ Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode:

On premises

§ Cloud

By Vertical:

§ Cloud By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

§ Healthcare and Life Sciences

§ Retail and Consumer Goods

§ IT and Telecom

§ Government

§ Manufacturing

§ Media and Entertainment

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, Splunk, CA Technologies, VMware., Microfocus, HCL Technologies, BMC Software., Moogsoft , FixStream and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

