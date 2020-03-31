AIops Platform Market Analysis and In Depth Study by Type, End-use Sector, Regions, Companies, Price, Product and Forecast Study 2025

The AIOps is a platform used for Artificial Intelligence and advance algorithm techniques to analyzing big data for various IT and business operation tools. Increasing adoption of various technologies to enhance efficiency in businesses and for digital transformation is a major factor aiding in growth of the AIOps platform market. Digital transformation encompasses adoption of cloud and implementation of various new technologies. The AIOPs platform enables IT team to automatically analyze large volume of data in a secure and cost-effective way and makes it easier to solve critical problems.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for real time data analysis plays a major role in growth of the AIOps Platform market, owing to the ability of AIOps platform to analyze vast volumes of data through application of various algorithms in real time. In today’s world, due to increasing stiff competition in the market, the analysis of real time data has become one of the major requirement in various organization. Implementation of new technology, such as stream mining in-database analytics and in-memory analytics provides real time analysis for situational intelligence, fraud detection, and customer interactions. Moreover, the increasing installation of Internet of things (IoT) devices has generated large amount of real time data. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights, in 2015, around 145 zeta byte of data was generated by IoT devices, annually and is projected to reach 600 zeta byte by 2020.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of AIOps Platform market, market size (US$ Million), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017– 2025), considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global AIOps Platform market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, AIOps Platform market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as part of this study include, International Business Machines Corporation, Splunk Inc., CA Technologies, VMware, Inc., Micro Focus International plc., HCL Technologies Limited, AppDynamics, BMC Software, Inc., Moogsoft, FixStream Network Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global AIOps Platform market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global AIOps Platform market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Component: Platform Services

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Organization Size Small and Mid-size Companies Large Enterprises

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Healthcare and Life Sciences Retail and Consumer Goods IT and Telecom Government Manufacturing Media and Entertainment Others



