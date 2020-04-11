Aicardi Syndrome Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview upto 2026

Aicardi syndrome is a type of rare disease which results due to genetic malformation. This condition is characterized by either partial or complete absence of a structure which helps in connection of either side of a brain. This structure is in scientific terms is known as corpus callosum. Aicardi syndrome is characterized by abnormalities in the retina and seizures which occur in the form of infantile spasm. Aicardi’s syndrome is more common among girls than their counterparts, as it is theorized that the conditions arises due to shortcomings in the X-chromosome.

According to the NIH, the prevalence of Aicardi syndrome in the US, is extremely rare and occurs in 1 among 105,000 to 167,000 newborns. Rising investments in the R&D sector by various governmental as well as private establishments has been crucial in initiating new clinical research for discovery and invention of new drugs and treatments. New studies relating to the mechanism, pathway and other biological data has been proven to be extremely beneficial in formulating new therapies, medications and others. However, limited patient pool, makes the scope of marketing cure or other treatment extremely cumbersome. Further, the presence of restricted number of candidates suffering from the same also hinders with the entire pipeline of clinical trials.

The global Aicardi syndrome market can be majorly segmented in to three distinct segments, i.e diagnosis, treatment and end-users. In terms of diagnosis the market can further be segmented into eye examination, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others. Whereas on the basis of treatment the Aicardi syndrome market can be bifurcated into seizure medication, surgery, speech therapy, occupational therapy, vision therapy, physical therapy and others. The seizure medication segment can further be classified into sodium, vigabatrin, valproate and others. On the basis of end-users, the Aicardi syndrome market can be classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics and others.

Geographically, the global Aicardi syndrome market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for major share of the global Aicardi syndrome market in terms of revenue in 2018, followed by Europe. Emerging countries like China, Brazil and India are expected to grow further during the forecast period. The growth of these countries can be attributed to rising awareness, availability of cheap labor, rising population and numerous other factors. North America and European regions are expected to dominate the Aicardi syndrome market, owing to higher investment in the R&D sector, presence of major market players, and higher disposable incomes.

Moreover emergence of genetic disorders which ultimately leads to defects in birth has been on the rise. According to the CDC, birth defects occur among 33 babies born every year in the US, this accounts for approximately 3% of all new born babies. The occurrence of such defects during the birth is one of the leading causes of infant deaths, it is approximated that around 20% of all infant diseases occur due to one or the other form of gene related-birth defects. These factors have positively contributed to the growth of the Aicardi syndrome market in this region.

The continual growth in population among the nations in the Asia-Pacific region, coupled with innovation in technology is expected to spur the growth for the Aicardi syndrome market during the forecast period. Similarly, the growth of the market in the Middle East & Africa and Latin American region can be attributed to the increasing expenditures in the healthcare sector amalgamated with the low cost of manufacturing of medications.

Few key players who are associated with the Aicardi syndrome market are- CryoLife, Inc., Cohera Medical Inc., Esaote SpA, Hitachi, Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, Medtronic, Smart Speech Therapy, CSL Behring and many others.

