AI to be the Key Driver For Life Science Analytics Market | Review by TMR

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global life science analytics market is expected to reach a value of US$ 39,200.9 Mn by 2026 on account of a large volume of data generated across the life science industry and rise in software usage to derive value from large volumes of structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the volume and variety of medical information generated regarding patients’ profiles, compliance and regulatory requirements, and scientific research. Increase in the use of mobile devices and sensors in pharmaceutical and life science organizations has increased data volume, velocity, and variety, driving the need for a new data management and data analytics approach. Traditional collection and processing of such data leads to increased cost and does not improve outcomes. Data analytics plays a crucial role in segregating and managing data in an efficient manner. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Google Inc. are emphasizing on developing new data analytics tools for various operations in the life science industry.

Furthermore, data analytics tools have made integration of genomic and clinical data easier, which can help manufacturers develop advance personalized medicines. Rapidly changing and increasingly complex regulatory requirements become a critical risk to the life science sector. Analytics is helping companies in accurate regulatory reporting. The increasing volume of data generated in the life science industry and need to generate value from this data are driving the life science analytics market.

The global life science analytics market has been segmented based on type, component, application, end-user, and region. In terms of component, the market has been classified into software and services. The software segment has been bifurcated into on-premise and on-demand. The on-demand segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the life science analytics market. The services segment has been bifurcated into professional and managed services. Based on application, the market has been categorized into clinical and preclinical trials, regulatory compliance, research and development, sales and marketing, and supply chain management.

The research and development and regulatory compliance segments are anticipated to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into biomedical companies, laboratory and pharmaceutical companies, and medical device companies. The laboratory and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the market. Based on type, the market has been classified into descriptive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and predictive analytics.