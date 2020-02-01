AI Sales Assistant Software Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of AI Sales Assistant Software

Market Depth Research titled Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
AI sales assistants are basically chatbots that use natural language processing and predictive analytics to assist salespeople and sales organizations with tasks like lead qualification, meetings scheduling, data entry, pipeline management, etc.
In 2017, the global AI Sales Assistant Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global AI Sales Assistant Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Conversica
Drift
Clari
SalesDirector.ai
X.ai
Troops
Cien
Saleswhale
Zia
Amplemarket
Tact.ai
Nudge.ai
Exceed.ai
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AI Sales Assistant Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI Sales Assistant Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI Sales Assistant Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
