AI Sales Assistant Software Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of AI Sales Assistant Software

AI sales assistants are basically chatbots that use natural language processing and predictive analytics to assist salespeople and sales organizations with tasks like lead qualification, meetings scheduling, data entry, pipeline management, etc.

In 2017, the global AI Sales Assistant Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global AI Sales Assistant Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI Sales Assistant Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Conversica

Drift

Clari

SalesDirector.ai

X.ai

Troops

Cien

Saleswhale

Zia

Amplemarket

Tact.ai

Nudge.ai

Exceed.ai

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI Sales Assistant Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

