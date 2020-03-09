AI-powered Video Analytics Industry 2019 Business Overview, Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share, Applications, Development and Forecast to 2025

AI powered video analytics are event-based solutions that apply deep learning and artificial intelligence, efficiently analyses vast amount of data generated by videos, and generates quick response in real time. This system reduces manual monitoring and associated costs and increases productivity of video surveillance systems.
North Americas will contribute to the maximum growth of this intelligent video surveillance market throughout the predicted period. Factors such as the growing need for an increased overall productivity, business analytics, and rise in OTT services, will positively influence the AI-powered video analytics market size and share in this region.
In 2018, the global AI-powered Video Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global AI-powered Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI-powered Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agent Vi
Cisco
IBM
IntelliVision
Verint
Vintra
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Transportation
Infrastructure
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 Transportation
1.5.4 Infrastructure
1.5.5 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 AI-powered Video Analytics Market Size
2.2 AI-powered Video Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 AI-powered Video Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 AI-powered Video Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 AI-powered Video Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global AI-powered Video Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global AI-powered Video Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 AI-powered Video Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players AI-powered Video Analytics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into AI-powered Video Analytics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Agent Vi
12.1.1 Agent Vi Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 AI-powered Video Analytics Introduction
12.1.4 Agent Vi Revenue in AI-powered Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Agent Vi Recent Development
12.2 Cisco
12.2.1 Cisco Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 AI-powered Video Analytics Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Revenue in AI-powered Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 AI-powered Video Analytics Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in AI-powered Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 IntelliVision
12.4.1 IntelliVision Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 AI-powered Video Analytics Introduction
12.4.4 IntelliVision Revenue in AI-powered Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IntelliVision Recent Development
12.5 Verint
12.5.1 Verint Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 AI-powered Video Analytics Introduction
12.5.4 Verint Revenue in AI-powered Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Verint Recent Development
12.6 Vintra
12.6.1 Vintra Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 AI-powered Video Analytics Introduction
12.6.4 Vintra Revenue in AI-powered Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Vintra Recent Development
……Continued
