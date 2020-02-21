AI In Telecommunication Market Trends Analysis 2019-2024 In Major Regions Together With Their Year-Over-Year Rate Of Growth

AI In Telecommunication Market report provides (Five Forces Forecast 2019-2024) in-intensity insight of the AI In Telecommunication industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. The AI In Telecommunication Market report also offers extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (IBM, Microsoft, Intel, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Nuance Communications, H2O.ai, Salesforce, Nvidia) which delivers the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors such as capacity, production, price, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume & revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

Instantaneous of AI In Telecommunication Market: This report studies the AI in Telecommunication market, There are a number of different AI technologies that may be useful in telecoms.

These include:

Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network’s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network’s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;

Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;

Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.

Market Segment by Type, AI In Telecommunication market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Solutions

Services

Market Segment by Applications, AI In Telecommunication market report focuses on the position and outlook for major applications/end users:

Network Optimization

Network Security

Customer Analytics

Others

Scope of AI In Telecommunication Market:

As telecom companies are adopting technologies like virtualization, SDN-NFV, orchestration; Artificial Intelligence is going to play a big role in smooth integration of these technologies and automating the networks. Using AI and data analytics, operators will be able to identify and push various services to the customers at the right time, for e.g. – in case of post-paid customers, operators must encourage high speed data services and offer tailored data packs when subscriber is running low on data.

31.5% of the telecommunication organizations are primarily focusing to leverage existing investments/infrastructure and rest 63.5% are making new technology investments for AI systems and these continue to be global trends.

At present, in developed countries, AI in Telecommunication is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US. The top three manufacturers are IBM, Microsoft and Intel, respectively with global market share as 16.19%, 15.00% and 10.81% in 2017.

Geographically, the United States dominated the global AI in Telecommunication market in 2017 and accounted for around 28.9% share of the total market in the same year. Further, the Asia-Pacific region with major markets such as Japan and China is expected to record explosive growth as compared to other regions in later years of the forecast period.

The global AI In Telecommunication market is valued at 340 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3880 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 49.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of AI In Telecommunication.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the AI In Telecommunication market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the AI In Telecommunication market by product type and applications/end industries.

