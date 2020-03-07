AI IN TELECOMMUNICATION MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2024

Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network’s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network’s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;

Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;

Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.

Scope of the Report:

As telecom companies are adopting technologies like virtualization, SDN-NFV, orchestration; Artificial Intelligence is going to play a big role in smooth integration of these technologies and automating the networks. Using AI and data analytics, operators will be able to identify and push various services to the customers at the right time, for e.g. – in case of post-paid customers, operators must encourage high speed data services and offer tailored data packs when subscriber is running low on data.

31.5% of the telecommunication organizations are primarily focusing to leverage existing investments/infrastructure and rest 63.5% are making new technology investments for AI systems and these continue to be global trends.

At present, in developed countries, AI in Telecommunication is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US. The top three manufacturers are IBM, Microsoft and Intel, respectively with global market share as 16.19%, 15.00% and 10.81% in 2017.

The global AI In Telecommunication market is valued at 340 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3880 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 49.8% between 2019 and 2024.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928132-global-ai-in-telecommunication-market-2019-by-company

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Nuance Communications

H2O.ai

Salesforce

Nvidia

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solutions

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Network Optimization

Network Security

Customer Analytics

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3928132-global-ai-in-telecommunication-market-2019-by-company

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 AI In Telecommunication Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AI In Telecommunication

1.2 Classification of AI In Telecommunication by Types

1.2.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Solutions

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Global AI In Telecommunication Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Network Optimization

1.3.3 Network Security

1.3.4 Customer Analytics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global AI In Telecommunication Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of AI In Telecommunication (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 AI In Telecommunication Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Microsoft

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 AI In Telecommunication Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Microsoft AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Intel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 AI In Telecommunication Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Intel AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 AT&T

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 AI In Telecommunication Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 AT&T AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Cisco Systems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 AI In Telecommunication Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cisco Systems AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Nuance Communications

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 AI In Telecommunication Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Nuance Communications AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 H2O.ai

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 AI In Telecommunication Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 H2O.ai AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com