AI IN TELECOMMUNICATION MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

his report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The increasing adoption of AI for various applications in the telecommunication industry and the utilization of AI-enabled smartphones are expected to be driving the growth of the AI in telecommunication market. Incompatibility concerns between the AI technology and telecommunication systems, which may generate integration complexities in AI in telecommunication solutions, are expected to act as restraints for the growth of the market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that AI In Telecommunication will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of AI In Telecommunication market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Segmentation by application:

Customer Analytics

Network Security

Network Optimization

Self-Diagnostics

Virtual Assistance

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3381535-2018-2023-global-ai-in-telecommunication-market-report-status-and-outlook

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Google

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Nuance Communications

Sentient Technologies

H2O.ai

Infosys

Salesforce

Nvidia

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AI In Telecommunication market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of AI In Telecommunication market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI In Telecommunication players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI In Telecommunication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of AI In Telecommunication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 AI In Telecommunication Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 AI In Telecommunication Segment by Type

2.2.1 Machine Learning and Deep Learning

2.2.2 Natural Language Processing

2.3 AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 AI In Telecommunication Segment by Application

2.4.1 Customer Analytics

2.4.2 Network Security

2.4.3 Network Optimization

2.4.4 Self-Diagnostics

2.4.5 Virtual Assistance

2.4.6 Others

2.5 AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global AI In Telecommunication by Players

3.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 AI In Telecommunication by Regions

4.1 AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth

……….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Microsoft

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.2.3 Microsoft AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Microsoft News

11.3 Intel

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.3.3 Intel AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Intel News

11.4 Google

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.4.3 Google AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Google News

11.5 AT&T

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.5.3 AT&T AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 AT&T News

11.6 Cisco Systems

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.6.3 Cisco Systems AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Cisco Systems News

11.7 Nuance Communications

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.7.3 Nuance Communications AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Nuance Communications News

11.8 Sentient Technologies

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.8.3 Sentient Technologies AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Sentient Technologies News

11.9 H2O.ai

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.9.3 H2O.ai AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 H2O.ai News

11.10 Infosys

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.10.3 Infosys AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Infosys News

11.11 Salesforce

11.12 Nvidia

11.13 Others

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3381535-2018-2023-global-ai-in-telecommunication-market-report-status-and-outlook

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com