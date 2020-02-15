AI IN TELECOMMUNICATION MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

The increasing adoption of AI for various applications in the telecommunication industry and the utilization of AI-enabled smartphones are expected to be driving the growth of the AI in telecommunication market. Incompatibility concerns between the AI technology and telecommunication systems, which may generate integration complexities in AI in telecommunication solutions, are expected to act as restraints for the growth of the market.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that AI In Telecommunication will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of AI In Telecommunication market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Machine Learning and Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing
Segmentation by application:
Customer Analytics
Network Security
Network Optimization
Self-Diagnostics
Virtual Assistance
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
IBM
Microsoft
Intel
Google
AT&T
Cisco Systems
Nuance Communications
Sentient Technologies
H2O.ai
Infosys
Salesforce
Nvidia
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global AI In Telecommunication market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of AI In Telecommunication market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global AI In Telecommunication players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the AI In Telecommunication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of AI In Telecommunication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 AI In Telecommunication Market Size CAGR by Region
3 Global AI In Telecommunication by Players
3.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 AI In Telecommunication by Regions
4.1 AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth
……….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 Microsoft
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.2.3 Microsoft AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Microsoft News
11.3 Intel
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.3.3 Intel AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Intel News
11.4 Google
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.4.3 Google AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Google News
11.5 AT&T
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.5.3 AT&T AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 AT&T News
11.6 Cisco Systems
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.6.3 Cisco Systems AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Cisco Systems News
11.7 Nuance Communications
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.7.3 Nuance Communications AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Nuance Communications News
11.8 Sentient Technologies
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.8.3 Sentient Technologies AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Sentient Technologies News
11.9 H2O.ai
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.9.3 H2O.ai AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 H2O.ai News
11.10 Infosys
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.10.3 Infosys AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Infosys News
11.11 Salesforce
11.12 Nvidia
11.13 Others
……Continued
