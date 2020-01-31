AI in Oil & Gas Market 2019 Global Market Survey and Research Report Up To 2025

Get sample at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2117173
Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 research study on the Global Market offers detailed and insightful information on major regional markets and related sub-markets. The AI in Oil & Gas market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI in Oil & Gas market based on technology, solution, and application.
The global AI in Oil & Gas market 2019 research is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry and provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.
In 2018, the global AI in Oil & Gas market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global AI in Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in AI in Oil & Gas study
IBM (US)
Accenture (Republic of Ireland)
Google (US)
Microsoft Corporation (US)
Oracle (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Predictive Maintenance
Production Planning
Field Service
Material Movement
Quality Control
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of AI in Oil & Gas report are:
To analyze global AI in Oil & Gas Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI in Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI in Oil & Gas are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
